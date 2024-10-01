Trending topics:
Champions League

Video: Man City's Erling Haaland scores first Champions League goal this season vs Bratislava

Erling Haaland scored the third goal for Manchester City in Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League against Slovan Bratislava.

Erling Haaland
© Christian Bruna/Getty ImagesErling Haaland

By Natalia Lobo

Erling Haaland scored the third goal for Manchester City in Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League against Slovan Bratislava. It’s the Norwegian first goal in the competition this season, also marking his 42nd Champions League goal in 41 total appearances.

Developing story.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers admits minor injury could affect him against Vikings
NFL

NFL News: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers admits minor injury could affect him against Vikings

NCAAF News: Eli Manning makes sincere admission on nephew Texas' Arch Manning
College Football

NCAAF News: Eli Manning makes sincere admission on nephew Texas' Arch Manning

MLB News: Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. shares heartfelt message after batting title win
MLB

MLB News: Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. shares heartfelt message after batting title win

Borussia Dortmund fans unveil harsh banner at UEFA during Champions League match
Soccer

Borussia Dortmund fans unveil harsh banner at UEFA during Champions League match

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo