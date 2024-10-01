Video: Man City's Erling Haaland scores first Champions League goal this season vs Bratislava

Erling Haaland scored the third goal for Manchester City in Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League against Slovan Bratislava. It’s the Norwegian first goal in the competition this season, also marking his 42nd Champions League goal in 41 total appearances.

