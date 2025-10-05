Why is Lamine Yamal not playing for Barcelona in today’s game vs Sevilla?

After getting off to a great start to the 2025-26 season, Barcelona encountered an unexpected setback with a defeat against PSG. They displayed a potent offensive rhythm, but their defensive weaknesses were exploited, leaving the team vulnerable. Now, as they face Sevilla, the Culers perceive this matchup as a vital chance to return to winning ways. However, they will confront this challenge without their cornerstone, Lamine Yamal, who will be absent from today’s game.

Barcelona have shown serious intentions to fight for all titles in the 2025-26 season, strengthening their roster in specific areas. The Culers decided to sign Joan Garcia, Roony Bardghji, and Marcus Rashford, which are few but quite important signings. However, their biggest bet has been the continuity of the sporting project where Frenkie De Jong and Pedri act as the owners of the midfield, managing the tempo of the game.

Despite Barcelona’s consistently impressive offensive performance, their defensive struggles persist. The departure of Iñigo Martinez to Al Nassr has highlighted vulnerabilities, revealing that while their high-pressure strategy boosts scoring, it also exposes significant defensive gaps. This approach has left them with just three clean sheets in their last nine games. As they prepare to face Sevilla, the Culers are eager to tighten their defense and reclaim their form.

Why is Lamine Yamal not playing against Sevilla?

At the onset of the 2025-26 season, Lamine Yamal has emerged as Barcelona’s most dynamic force. The 18-year-old star has netted two goals and four assists in five matches. Yet, his influence extends beyond numbers—his electrifying speed, exceptional dribbling, and sharp vision create opportunities for teammates, making him indispensable to the attack. Despite his contributions, head coach Hansi Flick will not be able to count on him for the game.

“The discomfort in the pubic area that player Lamine Yamal has been experiencing has reappeared after the match against PSG. He will be out for the Sevilla game, and the estimated recovery time is 2-3 weeks,” Barcelona reported, via X, formerly Twitter.

Given that he is only 18 years old, such injuries are common among young athletes competing at high levels. However, this specific injury in the pubic area can be particularly troublesome, needing a careful recovery process. Notably, this was the same injury that sidelined Kaka for several months at Real Madrid a few years ago. Therefore, Barcelona might handle his return with caution and might explore other offensive alternatives in the interim.