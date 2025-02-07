Vinicius Jr reportedly makes surprising decision about his Real Madrid contract renewal

Real Madrid secured the Champions League title with a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund, thanks in large part to Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian spearheaded the club’s attack throughout the tournament, playing a decisive role in the Champions League final match. Following his stellar performances, Real Madrid is eager to secure his long-term future and has offered him a contract extension to avoid any surprises. However, Vinicius Jr may have made an unexpected decision regarding his renewal.

Vinicius Jr‘s contract expires in 2027. However, given the latent interest from Saudi Arabia, Real Madrid is looking to renew his contract to ensure his continuity at the club. But this renewal would have been complicated because according to Spanish journalist Mario Cortegana of The Athletic, Vinicius Jr rejected the first offer of renewal offered by Real Madrid.

Although Vinicius Jr. rejected Real Madrid’s initial renewal offer, his long-term future at the club is not in immediate danger. The Brazilian star still has three years remaining on his contract and has repeatedly expressed his desire to stay and build a legacy at Madrid, much like Cristiano Ronaldo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Mario Cortegana, Vinicius currently earns €15 million per year and is seeking a salary increase, reflecting his status as Real Madrid’s offensive leader and one of the best players in the world.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid

Advertisement

A lucrative renewal for Vinicius Jr could spark discontent among players like Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe. While his teammates have always acknowledged him as Real Madrid’s offensive leader, the club maintains a structured salary hierarchy to prevent internal conflicts. Although the negotiation may not be overly complex, it sends a clear message: Despite the rumors, Vinicius Jr is untouchable and a cornerstone of Real Madrid’s long-term project.

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt farewell to former Real Madrid teammate Marcelo

Carlo Ancelotti makes some blunt remarks about the Real Madrid situation

Carlo Ancelotti claims that Real Madrid is in a crisis due to numerous injuries to his players. At the moment, Carlo is without most of his defensive backline as Dani Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba and Militao are injured.

Advertisement

“We are in total emergency situation. Alaba, Rudiger, Carvajal, Militao…You think I wouldn’t like to use Valverde in midfield? Tchouameni in midfield? Or Carvajal? Militao and Alaba? Of course I would like it. We have to continue with what we have,” stated Carlo Ancelotti on press conference.

Following a series of injuries, Jacobo Ramon and Raul Asencio have been called up to reinforce the first team, as Real Madrid’s defensive backline has been severely impacted. However, Carlo Ancelotti has frequently relied on alternative solutions, deploying players like Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde as makeshift center-backs. Despite not being natural defenders, their elite-level experience makes them a more reliable option.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real Madrid faces season-defining games amid ongoing crisis

Real Madrid is set to face one of their toughest challenges of the season in just four days, as they take on Manchester City in the Champions League knockout stage without their first-choice defensive unit. Despite their depleted squad, Real Madrid have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to rise to the occasion in high-stakes moments.

Their experience in the competition makes them a constant threat, capable of delivering surprises at any time. You can never give up on Real Madrid because their experience in the competition makes them very dangerous and they can surprise at any time.