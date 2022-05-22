Vinicius Junior is one of soccer's great talents and became a key player for Real Madrid. Here we let you know about Vinicius Junior´s Profile: Age, height, family, private life, hair, tattoos, salary and market value.

Vinicius Junior is one of soccer's great talents. His style of playing and his ability to leave opponents behind makes him a unique player. "This is my style. To face my opponent and be effective and direct, always looking for the goal", is how the player describes himself.

The Brazilian did not come from Real Madrid's youth academy, but his style of play has adapted very well to the Spanish club's intentions. In 2017, Vinicius made his professional debut at Flamengo, Brazil. After only 49 games played and 10 goals scored at El Mengão, Real Madrid signed him in exchange for 43,000,000 euros. However, the Brazilian continued to play for Flamengo on loan.

Vinicius Júnior arrived in the city of Madrid on July 14, 2018. Due to his young age and the lack of spots available in the first team, the Carioca player was enrolled as a player of the affiliate team, known as Real Madrid Castilla. On September 29, 2018, he became the first player born since 2000 to make his debut for Los merengues in an official match. The Brazilian replaced Karim Benzema in the 88th minute on a match against Atletico Madrid.

In 2019 the Brazilian made his debut in the Brazilian national team. Vinicius Junior's soccer career began to grow. He was criticized by Real Madrid fans for his poor accuracy, however he improved and the fans are delighted with him.

How old is Vinicius Junior?

His full name is Vinícius José Paixão de Oliveira Júnior and he is 21 years old. He was born on July 12, 2000, in São Gonçalo, Río de Janeiro, Brazil. São Gonçalo is one of the poorest areas of the country.

How tall is Vinicius Junior?

The Brazilian is not very tall, and his body weight is low. However, this is something that benefits him and allows him to carry out his style of playing to perfection. Vinicius Junior´s height is 176 cm, and his weight is 73 kg.

Vinicius Junior's family

Vinicius Junior is the son of Vinicius Junior and Fernanda. He has three siblings, Alessandra, Netinho. His father, Vinícius, managed to maintain the house and the family's expenses. His father had to move to São Paulo to earn a bit more money. He worked as a computer technician.

Does Vinicius Junior have a girlfriend?

Vinicius Junior is currently single. According to CelebsCouples, Vinicius Junior had at least one relationship previously. He has not been previously engaged. At 21 years old, he has been linked to singers, models and influencers. However, there has never been an official confirmation for these relationships.

Vinicius Junior's haircut and tattoos

Vinicius Junior is a person who cares about looking good. In an interview with Esporte Espectacular, the Brazilian revealed: "I cut my hair twice a week to look better on TV". One of the curiosities in Vinicius' life is the tattoo pact he has with his father, who only lets him get a tattoo when he reaches an important achievement in soccer. “I will make one of the Champions League if I score”, he said.

How much money does Vinicius Junior earn?

Vinicius Junior currently earns around 3.2 million euros per season, which could reach 4 million euros with some bonuses. The Brazilian earns 900,000 euros per day. However, Real Madrid are very close to renewing his contract. Vinicius will sign a new contract until 2028 and will also have his buyout clause raised from 350 million to 1 billion euros. It is believed that the Brazilian will go on to earn 10 million per season.

Which is the market value of Vinicius Junior?

Vinicius Junior is one of today's best players. The vast majority of teams would like to have him on their roster, but very few would be able to afford him, according to Transfermarkt, Vinicius Junior has a market value of 100,000,000 euros.