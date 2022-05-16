For Luis Suarez his time at Atletico Madrid is all but over, now the 35-year-old Uruguayan international must look for a new club and a former teammate might just provide that.

Transfer Rumors: Luis Suarez could make his return to the Premier League but he also has other suitors

Luis Suarez went out a winner at Atletico Madrid, after only two seasons and 34 goals in 81 matches, the Uruguayan striker won the Spanish League in 2020/21, scoring 21 goals along the way. This season Suarez seemed to have seen his goals dry up and despite some injuries managed to score 13 in 43 games.

After being pushed out the door at Barcelona, Suarez showcased all his talents both for Atletico Madrid and the Uruguayan national team as La Celeste is Qatar bound. With his contract expired and now in search of a new challenge, Suarez will not be short on offers, it will be a matter of trying to make the best decision.

Here are the possible destinations for Luis Suarez in the offseason, one that has him returning to England or flying as far to MLS as a new major DP signing.

Where could Luis Suarez go in 2022?

According to 90min Aston Villa has their sights on signing Suarez, with club representatives ready to talk to the former Ajax and Barcelona striker. The brass at Aston Villa are hopeful Suarez’s ties to Steven Gerrard, his former Liverpool teammate, could be enough to get him to sign with the club.

Villa also has Emiliano Martínez, Emiliano Buendía, and Philippe Coutinho all players that could ease Suarez’s transition back into English football. It is also important to note that Suarez also reportedly has offers on the table from clubs from Spain, as well as France and Turkey.

The 35-year-old striker played in the Premier League back in 2011-2014, where the Uruguayan scored 69 goals in 110 matches for the Reds. Suarez won the Football League Club with Liverpool.

Suarez has the firm intention to stay in Europe given that it is a World Cup year and most likely his last World Cup for Uruguay for which he played in the 2010, 2014, and 2018 World Cups. There has also been a long-standing rumor of a possible MLS interest in Luis Suarez, while the Inter Miami rumors have been more wishful thinking, why would Suarez join a team in such disarray?

A move to MLS is not out of the question but it would have to be at a club willing to spend the money on Suarez and most likely already not have a DP forward.