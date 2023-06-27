Atletico Nacional and Patronato meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín. The visitors are fighting to continue in a South American tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Atletico Nacional vs Patronato online free in the US on Fubo]

Atletico Nacional are qualified to play in the Round of 16, they have played in only two Copa Libertadores the most recent being in 2016 when they were crowned the champions after defeating Independiente del Valle by 2-1 overall.

Patronato only need a victory to add 3 points and climb a spot in the Group H standings that would give them access to play in the Copa Sudamericana, but they must wait for Melgar to lose or tie the game against Olimpia.

When will Atletico Nacional vs Patronato be played?

Atletico Nacional and Patronato play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Tuesday, June 27 at Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín. The home team already knows what it’s like to win against underdogs but they are dreaming of the knockout stage.

Atletico Nacional vs Patronato: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Atletico Nacional vs Patronato in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Atletico Nacional and Patronato at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín on Tuesday, June 27, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is beIN SPORTS CONNECT.