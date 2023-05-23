Bolivar and Barcelona SC meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place today at Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz. The visitors know that one more loss could make things worse for them. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Bolivar vs Barcelona SC online free in the US on Fubo]

Bolivar are fighting to stay in the first spot of the standings, they have 6 points, but Palmeiras also have 6 points. Bolivar won a recent game 4-0 against Cerro Porteño.

Barcelona SC lost a recent game 0-2 against Palmeiras in what was their second loss within Group C, so far the only win they have was against Bolivar 2-1.

When will Bolivar vs Barcelona SC be played?

Bolivar and Barcelona SC play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores today, May 23 at Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz. The home team has already lost once against the visitors.

Bolivar vs Barcelona SC: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Bolivar vs Barcelona SC in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Bolivar and Barcelona SC at the Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz today, May 23, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.