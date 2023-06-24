Guatemala will face Cuba at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Group D Matchday 1 soccer match in the US.

This will be their 17th overall meeting. No surprises here as Guatemala are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on nine occasions so far. Cuba have four wins to this day, and three matches have ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on March 24, 2022, when Guatemala won 1-0 in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the 2023 edition of the Gold Cup.

When will Guatemala vs Cuba be played?

The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group D Matchday 1 game between Guatemala and Cuba will be played on June 27, 2023, at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Guatemala vs Cuba: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Guatemala vs Cuba

The match to be played between Guatemala and Cuba in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage will be broadcast on Fubo (7-day free trial) in the United States. Other options are FOXsports.com, Fox Sports App, FOX Sports 1.