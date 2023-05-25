Watch Jamaica U-20 vs United States U-20 online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for CONCACAF Under-20 Women's Championship

Jamaica U-20 and the United States U-20 will clash at the Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez in Santo Domingo on Matchday 2 of the 2023 CONCACAF U20 Women’s Championship Group Stage on Friday, May 26, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this U20 Group A women’s soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their fourth overall meeting. No surprises here as the United States women’s national U20 soccer team are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having won twice. Jamaica U-20 have not managed to come out victorious, with the remaining match ending in a draw.

Their most recent duel took place on January 22, 2018, and it ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the CONCACAF U-20 Women’s 2023 edition.

When will Jamaica U-20 vs United States U-20 be played?

The 2023 CONCACAF U20 Women’s Championship Group A Matchday 2 between Jamaica U-20 and United States U-20 will be played on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez in Santo Domingo.

Jamaica U-20 vs United States U-20: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Jamaica U-20 vs United States U-20

The match to be played between the Jamaica U-20 and United States U-20 in the CONCACAF U20 Women’s Championship Group Stage will be broadcast on Fubo (7-day free trial) in the United States. Other options are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, ViX.