Watford take on Chelsea at Vicarage Road in Watford for a Matchweek 14 game at the 2021 Premier League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Watford vs Chelsea: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021 Premier League

Watford and Chelsea meet in a game for the Matchweek 14 at the 2021 Premier League. This game will take place at Vicarage Road in Watford. Top leader on the road. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including the date, time, TV Channel and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Watford are negative at 4-1-8 with a recent loss to Leicester City 2-4 on the road, but before that game, in Matchweek 12, they won against Manchester United 4-1. After this game, the home team play against Manchester City.

Chelsea have not lost a game since Matchweek 6 against Manchester City at home, after that loss Chelsea won five games and tied another two games. The most recent game was a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at home.

Watford vs Chelsea: Date

Watford and Chelsea play for the 2021 Premier League on Wednesday, December 1 at Vicarage Road in Watford. The home team have a weak defense allowing 1.85 goals per game and the visitors are scoring an average of 2.38 goals per game and with a positive record on the road of 5-1-0.

Watford vs Chelsea: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Watford vs Chelsea at the 2021 Premier League

This game for the 2021 Premier League, Watford and Chelsea at the Vicarage Road in Watford on Wednesday, December 1, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options avaialbe in the US are Peacock

