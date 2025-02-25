What happens if Barcelona win, tie, or lose vs Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the 2024-25 Copa del Rey semifinals?

FC Barcelona are preparing to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. Both teams enter the game in excellent form. On the one hand, FC Barcelona have enjoyed a strong season, establishing themselves as clear favorites to win LaLiga. Hansi Flick’s arrival has sparked a major transformation at the club, reshaping their playing style and overall approach.

However, Hansi Flick has turned Barcelona into a feared team in Europe. They have shown resilience, proving they can come back from behind and physically endure tough matches. On the other hand, Atletico Madrid have not lost a game since January 18, 2025. Diego Simeone’s squad have regained its defensive solidity, making them a very difficult team to beat.

This game promises to be intense, as both teams are in excellent form. Although Atletico Madrid won their last meeting, FC Barcelona have dominated recent matchups. They have secured victory in five of their last six encounters. However, the Copa del Reyclash comes at a completely different moment. Both teams are currently on impressive winning streaks. Therefore, we will analyze the three possible outcomes of this highly anticipated match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if FC Barcelona win the first leg against Atletico de Madrid?

FC Barcelona have not won the Copa del Rey since 2021. A victory in the first leg against Atletico de Madrid could bring them closer to reaching the final. However, they cannot afford to be overconfident. Since this is a two-legged series, the second leg will also be crucial. The winner of this series will face the winner of the matchup between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad.

Inigo Martinez of FC Barcelona clears the ball under pressure from Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid during the LaLiga match between FC Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on December 21, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

Advertisement

Even if FC Barcelona secures a win by more than three goals, they can not take the victory for granted. Atletico Madrid are a dangerous team offensively. The star signing, Julian Alvarez, who has scored 9 goals in LaLiga and 6 goals in the Champions League, combined with the strong form of Antoine Griezmann and Guiliano Simeone, means FC Barcelona cannot afford to be complacent.

Advertisement

see also Not Messi or Cristiano: FC Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta reveals his top 5 players of all time

What happens if FC Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid tie in the first leg?

Since this is a two-legged series, a draw in the first leg would put pressure on FC Barcelona to secure an away win in the second leg to reach the final. However, this may not be a major concern for Hansi Flick’s squad. Barcelona have won their last two away matches against Atletico Madrid, proving they can handle the challenge.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, playing the decisive second leg at their home stadium, backed by their fans, would be a major advantage for Atletico de Madrid. For this reason, a draw in the first leg would be an good result for Diego Simeone’s team.

What happens if FC Barcelona lose the first leg against Atletico de Madrid?

If FC Barcelona lose against Atletico Madrid, their chances of qualification will become extremely difficult. Diego Simeone’s team have the best defensive record in LaLiga, conceding only 16 goals. Their backline is one of the toughest to break down in the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unlike other teams, Atletico do not rely on a single defender. Lenglet, Le Normand, and Gimenez are all capable of leading the defense. For this reason, if Barcelona loses the first leg, making a comeback will be a major challenge. Atletico Madrid knows how to defend better than anyone.