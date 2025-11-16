Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing today for Portugal against Armenia in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Portugal are down to their last chance to secure a direct ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and they’ll need a home win over Armenia to make it happen. Unfortunately, Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be able to join his teammates on the pitch for this crucial match.

What’s keeping the Al Nassr star from playing in this crucial match? CR7 received a red card in his last outing against Ireland, resulting in an immediate ejection — not only from that game, but he’ll also won’t see action in today’s decisive match.

Undoubtedly, this is the lowest blow Roberto Martinez’s team could have taken, as it may have to face one of the most important moments before the World Cup without perhaps the greatest star in the history of Portugal.

While Ronaldo’s absence could be a major blow to the attack, the Spanish coach has several high-quality alternatives to fill the void left by the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal is shown a yellow card by match referee, Glenn Nyberg.

Sealing their World Cup spot

Portugal face a crucial must-win scenario today as they aim for direct qualification to the World Cup, needing three points against Armenia to secure their spot. Adding to the tension, the Seleção will have to achieve this critical victory without the presence of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

With their talisman absent, the rest of the squad must step up and deliver a decisive performance to avoid a complicated playoff route. Fans can follow all the action and drama from Portugal vs Armenia in our liveblog.

