What happens if Inter Miami win, tie or lose vs Orlando City in 2025 Leagues Cup semifinals today?

After the victory against U.A.N.L Tigres, Inter Miami are poised to face Orlando City SC in the semifinals of the 2025 Leagues Cup. Despite Lionel Messi’s absence, Luis Suarez delivered a stunning brace while Rodrigo De Paul adeptly filled the offensive midfield role. Oscar Pareja’s team, however, stands as a formidable opponent, having bested the Herons in their previous two encounters. Clinching the spot in the Leagues Cup final game will not be an easy task.

Although Orlando City SC have been in impressive form, their last two games raise doubts about their ability to beat Inter Miami. Head coach Oscar Pareja’s team failed to defeat Toluca in regulation time, forcing a victory through the penalty shootout. Additionally, it suffered a resounding 5-1 defeat to Nashville SC in its last MLS game. However, its offensive power, led by Luis Muriel and Martin Ojeda, could make the difference against the Herons.

Inter Miami have regained their defensive stability, bolstered by Maximiliano Falcon and Gonzalo Lujan’s return to form, while Sergio Busquets continues his impressive play. Fans are thrilled as the assistant coach offered a positive update on Lionel Messi. Their excitement grows with Luis Suarez’s resurgence, which could be crucial in securing Inter Miami’s place in the 2025 Leagues Cup final.

What happens if Inter Miami beat Orlando City in the 2025 Leagues Cup semifinals?

If Inter Miami defeat Orlando City, they would move on to the final game of the 2025 Leagues Cup, setting the stage for a clash against the winner of the LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders game. Also, Lionel Messi would play his second final in the competition, looking towards his third title with the Herons since his arrival.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal with teammates during the MLS match.

What happens if Inter Miami and Orlando City tie in the 2025 Leagues Cup semifinals?

In the event that Inter Miami and Orlando City finish regulation time tied, there will not be extra time, unlike other competitions. Instead, the teams would proceed directly to a penalty shootout to decide which club advances to the final of the 2025 Leagues Cup.

What happens if Inter Miami lose to Orlando City in the 2025 Leagues Cup semifinals?

If Inter Miami fall to Orlando City, the Herons would mark their third consecutive defeat against The Lions. Also, Lionel Messi’s team would face its second straight elimination from the Leagues Cup. Meanwhile, Oscar Pareja’s squad would secure a spot in its first-ever Leagues Cup final, where it would face the winner of the matchup between LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders.

The losers of the semifinal games will face off in the third-place match, also on Sunday, August 31. It won’t be a meaningless fixture, as the team that emerges victorious will secure a place in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.