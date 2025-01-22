Where to watch AC Milan vs Girona live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

AC Milan receive Girona on Matchday 7 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. USA fans can stay tuned for all the action, with full information on kickoff times, TV broadcasts, and streaming platforms easily accessible to make sure they don’t miss this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch AC Milan vs Girona online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Girona‘s Champions League campaign has been a letdown, mirroring their disappointing season overall. Following a strong showing in 2023/2024, where they competed near the top, their hopes of advancing to the next round are all but extinguished with just two games left in the group stage.

On the other hand, AC Milan have had an inconsistent season but has delivered when it matters most. The Italian side controls its destiny and remains in contention to finish among the top eight. To secure their spot, Milan must aim for victory against a Girona side clinging to slim hopes of staying alive heading into the final Matchday.

When will the AC Milan vs Girona match be played?

AC Milan take on Girona this Wednesday, January 22, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 7 clash set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Cristhian Stuani of Girona FC – Alex Caparros/Getty Images

AC Milan vs Girona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch AC Milan vs Girona in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between AC Milan and Girona. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Fubo (free trial), with additional viewing options available on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, ViX.