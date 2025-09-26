Where to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr will visit Al Ittihad in the Matchday 4 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

The Saudi Pro League delivers a blockbuster showdown as Cristiano Ronaldo and the Al Nassr square off against the hard Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad in what could be the toughest test of the season.

Both clubs enter the clash with perfect 3-0 records, but while Al Nassr have been dominant with 12 goals scored and just one conceded, Al Ittihad bring the kind of firepower and form that make this matchup a battle for early supremacy at the top of the standings.

When will the Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr match be played?

Al Ittihad will face Al Nassr for the Matchday 4 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Friday, September 26. The action is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Karim Benzema of Al-Ittihad – Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.