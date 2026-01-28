Trending topics:
Where to watch Liverpool vs Qarabag in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Liverpool host Qarabag in the league stage Matchday 8 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool
© Michael Steele/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Liverpool

Liverpool will square off against Qarabag in the league stage Matchday 8 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

Liverpool are in prime position to punch their ticket to the Round of 16, with even a draw potentially enough depending on results elsewhere, though a victory would remove all doubt and keep momentum firmly on their side.

Standing in their way is a Qarabag squad that has already shown it can’t be overlooked, sitting 18th with 10 points and pushing for a historic berth in the Round of 32. The visitors know avoiding defeat keeps that dream alive, while three points would seal it outright, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown.

When will the Liverpool vs Qarabag match be played?

Liverpool take on Qarabag this Wednesday, January 28, in the league stage Matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Liverpool vs Qarabag: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Liverpool vs Qarabag in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Liverpool and Qarabag. Catch all the action live on Paramount+Other options: ViX.

