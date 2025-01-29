Where to watch Barcelona vs Atalanta live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Barcelona will face off against Atalanta on Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans in the USA can stay tuned for all the action, with information on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available here to make sure they don’t miss this exciting matchup.

After a surprising 2-1 loss to Monaco to open the tournament, Barcelona have bounced back with an impressive six-game winning streak, putting them in a strong position to secure a top-eight finish and a direct spot in the round of 16 heading into the final Matchday.

Standing in their way are Atalanta, one of Serie A‘s strongest teams, currently sitting on 14 points and also eyeing direct qualification. For Barcelona, led by Lewandowski, a victory is crucial, but Atalanta have plenty at stake as a loss could shake up their plans, making this a high-stakes clash.

When will the Barcelona vs Atalanta match be played?

Barcelona will receive Atalanta on Wednesday, January 29, in a Matchday 8 showdown of the UEFA Champions League. The match will kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Lazar Samardzic of Atalanta – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Barcelona vs Atalanta: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Barcelona vs Atalanta in the USA

Don’t miss the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League showdown between Barcelona and Atalanta. Watch the action live on Paramount+, with additional extended coverage available on ViX.