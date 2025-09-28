Where to watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Barcelona will play against Real Sociedad in a Matchday 7 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad online in the US on Fubo]

Atletico Madrid shook up La Liga with a stunning 5-2 win over Real Madrid, snapping their rivals’ unbeaten run and throwing the title race wide open. Barcelona suddenly find themselves in position to jump to the top of the table with a victory, and the opportunity couldn’t be clearer as they prepare to host a struggling Real Sociedad side.

La Real has managed just five points from their first six matches, though they finally secured their first win last weekend to climb out of the relegation zone. Now, the pressure is on Barcelona to capitalize and collect three crucial points in the chase for first place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad match be played?

Barcelona will take on Real Sociedad on Sunday, September 28, for the Matchday 7 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Mikel Oyarzabal of Real Sociedad – Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Advertisement

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Real Sociedad in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.