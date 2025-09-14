Where to watch Barcelona vs Valencia live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Barcelona will receive Valencia in a Matchday 4 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Real Madrid’s win over Real Sociedad has put Kylian Mbappe and his teammates atop the La Liga standings, intensifying the pressure on Barcelona, who trail with just seven points—five behind Los Blancos. A victory for the Catalans would push them to 10 points, closing the gap to just two.

Barcelona will look to bounce back against a struggling Valencia side, which has collected only four points from three matches. Valencia are eager to climb the table this season, making this clash a pivotal early-season test for both clubs.

When will the Barcelona vs Valencia match be played?

Barcelona will receive Valencia on Sunday, September 14, for the Matchday 4 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Barcelona vs Valencia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Barcelona vs Valencia in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Valencia in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange.