Where to watch Benfica vs Barcelona live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Benfica will play against Barcelona on Matchday 7 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans in the United States can catch all the action, with comprehensive details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options readily available to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this eagerly awaited showdown.

[Watch Benfica vs Barcelona online in the US on Paramount+]

This match is shaping up to be one of the most exciting duels of Matchday 7, as two rivals with strong aspirations for advancing clash under vastly different circumstances. Barcelona, sitting on 15 points, are Liverpool’s closest challengers and have a solid shot at finishing in the top eight, but they’ll need another crucial win to stay on course.

On the other hand, Benfica, currently at 10 points and three behind eighth place, are in a tight battle with several teams for the final spots. A loss could all but end their campaign, making this a must-win showdown for the Portuguese side.

When will the Benfica vs Barcelona match be played?

Benfica receive Barcelona this Tuesday, January 21, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 7 clash set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Arthur Cabral of SL Benfica – Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Benfica vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Benfica vs Barcelona in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Benfica and Barcelona. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+, with additional viewing options available on UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, and ViX.