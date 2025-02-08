Where to watch Benfica vs Moreirense live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Primeira Liga

Benfica are set to take on Moreirense in a Matchday 21 showdown of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

Benfica’s hard-fought win over Estrela Amadora secured three crucial points, keeping them within striking distance of league leaders Sporting CP. With Sporting held to a 1-1 draw against Porto, both of Benfica’s main title rivals failed to claim a victory, setting up a prime opportunity.

A win would lift Benfica to 47 points, narrowing the gap to four behind Sporting. Favorite in their upcoming matchup, Benfica will face 11th-place Moreirense, who sit on 23 points—just six above the relegation zone—making every point vital as they aim to steer clear of the drop.

When will the Benfica vs Moreirense match be played?

Benfica will take on Moreirense in a Matchday 21 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga this Saturday, February 8, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Benfica vs Moreirense: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Benfica vs Moreirense in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Primeira Liga clash between Benfica and Moreirense live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Additional viewing options include GolTV, Fanatiz.