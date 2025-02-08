Where to watch Brighton vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2024/2025 FA Cup

Brighton and Chelsea will face against each other in the 2024/25 FA Cup fourth round. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

One of the most compelling matchups of the FA Cup‘s fourth round features two Premier League rivals in a clash with no clear favorite. Chelsea, currently fourth in the league, holds a slight edge based on their standing, but their inconsistency leaves room for doubt.

Brighton, meanwhile, has delivered strong performances against Big Six opponents this season, securing key victories that add intrigue to this showdown. With both sides capable of delivering a statement win, this matchup promises to be a thrilling and unpredictable battle.

When will the Brighton vs Chelsea match be played?

The game for the 2024/2025 FA Cup fourth round between Brighton and Chelsea will be played this Saturday, February 8 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Brighton vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea in the USA

This 2024/2025 FA Cup final game between Brighton and Chelsea will be broadcast in the United States on: ESPN+.