Trending topics:
FA Cup

Where to watch Brighton vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2024/2025 FA Cup

Brighton will take on Chelsea for the 2024/2025 FA Cup fourth round. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Reece James of Chelsea
© Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesReece James of Chelsea

Brighton and Chelsea will face against each other in the 2024/25 FA Cup fourth round. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

One of the most compelling matchups of the FA Cup‘s fourth round features two Premier League rivals in a clash with no clear favorite. Chelsea, currently fourth in the league, holds a slight edge based on their standing, but their inconsistency leaves room for doubt.

Brighton, meanwhile, has delivered strong performances against Big Six opponents this season, securing key victories that add intrigue to this showdown. With both sides capable of delivering a statement win, this matchup promises to be a thrilling and unpredictable battle.

Advertisement

When will the Brighton vs Chelsea match be played?

The game for the 2024/2025 FA Cup fourth round between Brighton and Chelsea will be played this Saturday, February 8 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Danny Welbeck of Brighton – Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Danny Welbeck of Brighton – Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Advertisement

Brighton vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Not Cristiano Ronaldo: Premier League Hall of Famer Ashley Cole names the toughest player he ever faced

see also

Not Cristiano Ronaldo: Premier League Hall of Famer Ashley Cole names the toughest player he ever faced

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea in the USA

This 2024/2025 FA Cup final game between Brighton and Chelsea will be broadcast in the United States on: ESPN+.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

MLB News: Mets owner Steve Cohen clarifies his view on David Stearns’ offseason decisions
MLB

MLB News: Mets owner Steve Cohen clarifies his view on David Stearns’ offseason decisions

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025
Soccer

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Tyreek Hill confirms final decision on playing for Chiefs or Dolphins
NFL

Tyreek Hill confirms final decision on playing for Chiefs or Dolphins

MLB Rumors: Dodgers stay open to Nolan Arenado trade as talks heat up again
MLB

MLB Rumors: Dodgers stay open to Nolan Arenado trade as talks heat up again

Better Collective Logo