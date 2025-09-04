Trending topics:
Where to watch Bulgaria vs Spain live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Bulgaria will face Spain in a Matchday 1 showdown of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the USA can catch the action live through various TV and streaming services.

By Leonardo Herrera

Lamine Yamal of Spain
© Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Spain

Bulgaria will receive Spain in a Matchday 1 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Bulgaria vs Spain online in the US on Fubo]

Spain open their World Cup qualifying campaign as one of the top contenders, not just to win their group but to make a serious run on the global stage, with the reigning Euro champions bringing a roster that blends experience and flair as they square off against Bulgaria in their opener.

While Spain enter with high expectations and clear momentum, Bulgaria begins the journey as the underdog, aiming to make life difficult for their heavyweight opponent and hoping home advantage can help them snatch a positive result.

When will the Bulgaria vs Spain match be played?

Bulgaria take on Spain this Thursday, September 4, for Matchday 1 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Marin Petkov of Bulgaria – Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Marin Petkov of Bulgaria – Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Bulgaria vs Spain: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 12:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Bulgaria vs Spain in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Bulgaria and Spain will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: FS2, DirecTV Stream, ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
