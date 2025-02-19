Where to watch El Nacional vs Barcelona SC in the USA: 2025 Copa Libertadores

El Nacional will face off against Barcelona SC in what will be the first leg of the 2025 Copa Libertadores second round. Here’s a breakdown of the kickoff time and how fans in the United States can watch the action live on TV or through streaming.

The second round of the Copa Libertadores features several intriguing matchups, including an all-Ecuadorian clash with Barcelona SC as the clear favorites. With a storied history in the tournament, Barcelona are aiming to secure a spot in the group stage but faces a tough test in El Nacional.

Although El Nacional started their domestic season with a 1-0 loss, they demonstrated their resilience in the previous round against Blooming and are confident they can challenge Barcelona in this crucial series.

When will the El Nacional vs Barcelona SC match be played?

This 2025 Copa Libertadores match will be played on Tuesday, February 18, with El Nacional receiving Barcelona SC in the first leg of the second round. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Adonis Preciado of Barcelona SC – Franklin Jacome/Getty Images

El Nacional vs Barcelona SC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch El Nacional vs Barcelona SC in the USA

This 2025 Copa Libertadores showdown between El Nacional and Barcelona SC will be available to USA viewers on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Fans can also catch the action on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, Fanatiz.