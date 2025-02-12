Trending topics:
UEFA Champions League

Where to watch Feyenoord vs AC Milan live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Feyenoord receive AC Milan in the first leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League round of 32. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan
© Gabriele Maltinti/Getty ImagesSantiago Gimenez of AC Milan

Feyenoord will face off against AC Milan in the first leg of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League round of 32. Fans in the USA can find kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options here to make sure they don’t miss a second of this highly anticipated showdown.

[Watch Feyenoord vs AC Milan online in the US on Paramount+]

This Round of 32 clash is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing matchups. AC Milan enter with a season marked by inconsistency, yet they have delivered their best performances in high-stakes games—a trend that could play in their favor.

Their opponents, Feyenoord, have proven to be a tough competitor, as evidenced by their dramatic 3-3 draw against Manchester City after trailing 3-0. With both teams having plenty to fight for, this showdown promises to be a thrilling battle.

When will the Feyenoord vs AC Milan match be played?

Feyenoord take on AC Milan this Wednesday, February 12, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 32The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Thomas Beelen of Feyenoord – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Feyenoord vs AC Milan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Feyenoord vs AC Milan in the USA

Get ready for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League clash between Feyenoord and AC Milan. Catch all the action live on Paramount+, with extended coverage also available on CBS Sports Network, DirecTV Stream and ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Better Collective Logo