Where to watch Flamengo vs Palmeiras live in the USA: Brasileirao 2025

Flamengo will face off against Palmeiras in the Matchday 29 of the Brasileirao 2025. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Matchday 29 of the Brasileirao delivers its most pivotal showdown as the league lead hangs in the balance. Palmeiras, sitting atop the table with 61 points after a dominant 5-1 win over Bragantino, face their stiffest test yet against Flamengo.

The Fla, fresh off a convincing 3-0 victory against Botafogo and holding 58 points, are chasing a win that would pull them level with Verdão. This clash between the two top title contenders promises high stakes, intense action, and potentially season-defining consequences.

When will the Flamengo vs Palmeiras match be played?

Flamengo face Palmeiras in a Matchday 29 clash of the Brasileirao 2025 this Sunday, October 19. The match is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Luiz Araujo of Flamengo – Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Flamengo vs Palmeiras: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Flamengo vs Palmeiras in the USA

This Brasileirao 2025 game between Flamengo and Palmeiras will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz USA. Other options: Premiere and TV Globo Internacional.