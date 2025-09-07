Where to watch Germany vs Northern Ireland live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Germany will square off against Northern Ireland in a Matchday 2 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

Germany opened their qualifying campaign with a disappointing 2-0 loss to Slovakia and will be looking to bounce back quickly when they host Northern Irelandin their first home match.

Northern Ireland enter with momentum after a 3-1 win over Luxembourg and will aim to carry that form into a tougher challenge against a German side eager to respond and reassert itself in the group.

When will the Germany vs Northern Ireland match be played?

Germany take on Northern Ireland this Sunday, September 7, for Matchday 2 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Germany vs Northern Ireland: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Germany vs Northern Ireland in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Germany and Northern Ireland will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: FS1, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX.