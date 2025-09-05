Where to watch Haiti vs Honduras live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Haiti will face off against Honduras on Matchday 1 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. USA fans won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got here all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Haiti vs Honduras online in the US on Fubo]

Group C of the qualifiers is shaping up to be one of the most competitive, with Costa Rica projected as the frontrunner to lock down the top spot and a World Cup berth. Honduras are widely seen as the team most capable of challenging the Ticos.

The Hondurans will be eager to launch their campaign strong in a matchup against Haiti. While Haiti aren’t considered a leading contender for one of the top two positions, they have the potential to disrupt the group and will be looking to play spoiler early.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Haiti vs Honduras match be played?

Haiti will face Honduras this Friday, September 5, for Matchday 1 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. The match is set to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Duckens Nazon of Haiti – Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Advertisement

Haiti vs Honduras: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Haiti vs Honduras in the USA

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Haiti and Honduras will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options are CBS Sports Golazo Network, Universo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock Premium.