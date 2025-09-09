Where to watch Hungary vs Portugal live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Hungary will face off against Portugal in a Matchday 2 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Hungary vs Portugal online in the US on Fubo]

Group F heats up with a clash that could shape the race for the top spots as Portugal and Hungary square off. Portugal opened qualifying with a dominant 5-0 win over Armenia, once again proving their contender status behind Cristiano Ronaldo and a stacked supporting cast.

Hungary, on the other hand, let a 2-0 lead slip in a frustrating 2-2 draw with Ireland, leaving them eager to rebound against the group’s most dangerous opponent. This matchup has all the makings of a pivotal showdown that fans won’t want to miss.

When will the Hungary vs Portugal match be played?

Hungary take on Portugal this Tuesday, September 9, for Matchday 2 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Dominik Szoboszlai of Hungary – Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Hungary vs Portugal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Hungary vs Portugal in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Hungary and Portugal will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, ViX.