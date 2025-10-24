Where to watch Inter Miami vs Nashville SC live in the USA: 2025 MLS

Inter Miami will play against Nashville SC in the first leg 2025 MLS first round playoffs. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

One of the marquee matchups in the opening round of the MLS playoffs is on deck as Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, look to keep their title hopes alive after finishing just one-point shy of the regular-season leaders.

Despite a few inconsistencies along the way, Miami enter the postseason as one of the top contenders. Nashville SC, on the other hand, has been steady all year and embraces the underdog role, confident they can challenge Miami and pull off a surprise in this high-stakes showdown.

When will the Inter Miami vs Nashville SC match be played?

Inter Miami take on Nashville SC this Friday, October 24, in the first leg 2025 MLS first round playoffs, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs Nashville SC in the USA

Tune in to Fubo to catch the 2025 MLS playoffs showdown between Inter Miami and Nashville SC, live in the USA. Other options are FS1, FOX Deportes, MLS Season Pass, DirecTV Stream and Sling Blue.