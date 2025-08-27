Trending topics:
Leagues Cup

Where to watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC live in the USA: 2025 Leagues Cup

Inter Miami will face Orlando City SC in the 2025 Leagues Cup semifinals. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami

Inter Miami will face off against Orlando City SC in the 2025 Leagues Cup semifinals. With anticipation building, be sure to check the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the action live.

[Watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC live in the USA on Apple TV]

The Leagues Cup semifinals kick off with another fiery chapter of the Florida Derby as Inter Miami and Orlando City SC clash for a spot in the final. Lionel Messi and his squad know they’ll need to raise their level after struggling in their last outing against their rivals.

On the other hand, Orlando enter with confidence after a dominant 4-1 win over Miami just two weeks ago. With both sides eyeing a chance at silverware, this matchup promises the intensity and high stakes fans expect when these two Florida powers meet.

Advertisement

When will the Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC match be played?

Inter Miami play against Orlando City SC this Wednesday, August 27, in a 2025 Leagues Cup semifinals showdown, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 PM (ET).

Martin Ojeda of Orlando City SC – Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Martin Ojeda of Orlando City SC – Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Advertisement

Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM
CT: 7:30 PM
MT: 6:30 PM
PT: 5:30 PM

Lionel Messi comfortably leads Cristiano Ronaldo in impressive international stat

see also

Lionel Messi comfortably leads Cristiano Ronaldo in impressive international stat

How to watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2025 Leagues Cup showdown between Inter Miami and Orlando City SC in the USA.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Lionel Messi could lose important teammate as Inter Miami star teases retirement
Soccer

Lionel Messi could lose important teammate as Inter Miami star teases retirement

What happens if Inter Miami win, tie or lose vs Orlando City in 2025 Leagues Cup semifinals today?
Soccer

What happens if Inter Miami win, tie or lose vs Orlando City in 2025 Leagues Cup semifinals today?

Inter Miami vs Orlando City: Confirmed lineups for Florida Derby in 2025 Leagues Cup semifinals
Soccer

Inter Miami vs Orlando City: Confirmed lineups for Florida Derby in 2025 Leagues Cup semifinals

Djokovic reveals the player he’d like to coach after retirement: ‘I’m going to be very expensive for him’
Tennis

Djokovic reveals the player he’d like to coach after retirement: ‘I’m going to be very expensive for him’

Better Collective Logo