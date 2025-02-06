Where to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham live in the USA: 2024/2025 Carabao Cup

Liverpool face off against Tottenham in the second leg of the 2024/25 Carabao Cup semifinal. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Liverpool are having an outstanding season, competing fiercely on all fronts, including the Carabao Cup. Sitting atop the Premier League and well-positioned in the Champions League, Salah and company enter this clash as clear favorites.

However, Tottenham have shown resilience in key matchups this season, and with a first-leg victory and a genuine shot at silverware in this tournament, they make this an unpredictable showdown you won’t want to miss.

When will the Liverpool vs Tottenham match be played?

Liverpool play against Tottenham for the second leg of the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup semifinal this Thursday, February 6. The action is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Liverpool vs Tottenham: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Carabao Cup clash between Liverpool and Tottenham live in the USA on Paramount+.