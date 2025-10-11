Where to watch Mexico U20 vs Argentina U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Mexico U20 will square off against Argentina U20 in the 2025 U20 World Cup quarterfinals. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

The U20 World Cup quarterfinals deliver a high-stakes showdown as Mexico and Argentina, two of the tournament’s top contenders, clash in what has become one of the most intense rivalries in recent international soccer history.

Both teams enter this matchup on the heels of dominant Round of 16 performances—Mexico cruising past Chile 4-1, and Argentina dismantling Nigeria 4-0—setting the stage for a thrilling, hard-fought battle that could go down to the wire.

When will the Mexico U20 vs Argentina U20 match be played?

Mexico U20 will face Argentina U20 on Saturday, October 11, for the 2025 U20 World Cup quarterfinals. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Mexico U20 vs Argentina U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Mexico U20 vs Argentina U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Mexico U20 and Argentina U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options are: FS2, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream.