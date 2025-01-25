Where to watch Napoli vs Juventus live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Napoli will host Juventus on Matchday 22 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season in what promises to be an exciting showdown. U.S. fans can catch all the action live, so be sure to check the available broadcast and streaming options to stay tuned for every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Napoli vs Juventus online for free in the US on Fubo]

One of the weekend’s marquee matchups features league leaders Napoli taking on Juventus in a clash with major implications. Napoli, fresh off a crucial 3-2 road victory over top-four contender Atalanta, are determined to solidify their hold on first place.

However, Juventus, chasing a Champions League spot, enter the game with momentum after a commanding 2-0 win against AC Milan. A victory for the Bianconeri would not only boost their top-four ambitions but also deal a significant blow to Napoli’s title charge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Napoli vs Juventus match be played?

Napoli will face Juventus in a Matchday 22 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Saturday, January 25. The match is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Scott McTominay of Napoli – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Advertisement

Napoli vs Juventus: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Napoli vs Juventus in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Napoli and Juventus will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Paramount+, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.