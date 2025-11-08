Where to watch Neom SC vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Neom SC will square off against Al Nassr in the Matchday 8 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

Al Nassr kept their momentum rolling with a seventh straight win on Matchday 7, strengthening their bid to finally capture the long-elusive Saudi Pro League crown. Cristiano Ronaldo and company know the journey is far from over, and consistency will be key as they push toward the title.

Their next challenge comes on the road against Neom SC, a side sitting eighth in the table with 18 points and struggling to find stability. A statement win over the league leaders could spark their climb into the top tier, making this matchup one both clubs can’t afford to slip away.

When will the Neom SC vs Al Nassr match be played?

Neom SC take on Al Nassr for the Matchday 8 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Saturday, November 8. The action is set to kick off at 8:50 AM (ET).

Joao Felix of Al-Nassr – Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Neom SC vs Al Nassr: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:50 AM

CT: 7:50 AM

MT: 6:50 AM

PT: 5:50 AM

How to watch Neom SC vs Al Nassr in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Neom SC and Al Nassr live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: FOX Soccer Plus.