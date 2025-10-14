Where to watch Portugal vs Hungary live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Portugal and Hungary will face each other in a Matchday 4 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

Portugal continues to dominate its World Cup qualifying group, collecting a perfect nine points from their first three matches after grinding out a hard-fought win over Ireland last time out.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his squad understand there’s no room for complacency as they prepare for one of their toughest tests yet against Hungary, a team eager to keep its own World Cup hopes alive by extending its winning streak.

When will the Portugal vs Hungary match be played?

Portugal play against Hungary this Tuesday, October 14, for Matchday 4 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Dominik Szoboszlai of Hungary – David Balogh/Getty Images

Portugal vs Hungary: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Portugal vs Hungary in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Portugal and Hungary will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo (get the game for $9.99). Other options: ViX.