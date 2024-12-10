Trending topics:
Where to watch Salzburg vs PSG live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

PSG will visit Salzburg for the Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Bradley Barcola of PSG
© IMAGO / StarfaceBradley Barcola of PSG

Salzburg will play against PSG in a Matchday 6 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans across the USA can tune in for all the action, with full details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available to ensure no one misses a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Salzburg vs PSG online in the US on Amazon Prime Video]

Two struggling teams are set to square off in the Champions League, with both sides desperate for a crucial win. Salzburg are coming off a heavy 5-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen and sits with just 3 points from 15, their goal difference at a dismal -12. Their chances of advancing are slim, but they still have a faint hope of qualification.

Meanwhile, PSG find temselves in a similarly tough spot, with only 4 points and facing some unexpected defeats. A loss or draw here would significantly jeopardize their chances of advancing, meaning they must secure all three points to avoid a near-elimination scenario.

When will the Salzburg vs PSG match be played?

Salzburg face PSG this Tuesday, December 10, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 clash set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Salzburg vs PSG: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

see also

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe sends message to PSG about his Champions League ambitions

How to watch Salzburg vs PSG in the USA

The 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League match between Salzburg and PSG is available for free streaming in the USA on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial.

To access the game, you can subscribe to Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Video. Another streaming option is ViX.

