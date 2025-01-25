Trending topics:
Liga MX

Where to watch Santos Laguna vs Club America live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Santos Laguna play against Club America in a Matchday 3 clash of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Find here how to watch the game in the USA, the kickoff times and broadcast details for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Miguel Ramirez of America
© Hector Vivas/Getty ImagesMiguel Ramirez of America

Santos Laguna receive Club America in a Matchday 3 showdown of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Fans in the United States can stay tuned with complete broadcast information, kickoff times, and streaming options, making it easy to catch every moment of the encounter.

[Watch Santos Laguna vs Club America online for FREE in the US on Amazon Prime Video]

Club America have made a strong start to the tournament, earning 4 points from a possible 6, positioning themselves among the top contenders with a solid chance to claim the lead. Only Tigres UANL managed two wins in their opening matchdays.

In contrast, Santos Laguna have struggled, suffering two losses and remaining the only team without a point. This sets up an intriguing clash as Club America look to secure another three points to climb the standings, while Santos Laguna aim to escape the bottom and get their season on track.

Advertisement

When will the Santos Laguna vs Club America match be played?

Santos Laguna take on Club America in the Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Saturday, January 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:05 PM (ET).

Carlos Acevedo of Santos Laguna – Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Carlos Acevedo of Santos Laguna – Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Advertisement

Santos Laguna vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Club America in the USA

To watch this game between Santos Laguna and Club America for free, subscribe to Amazon Prime Video which offers a 30-day free trial.

From the Amazon Prime platform, you can subscribe to ViX (with a 7-day free trial) and there you will have free access to this Liga MX match.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Where to watch Chivas vs Tigres UANL live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025
Soccer

Where to watch Chivas vs Tigres UANL live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Lakers’ JJ Redick sends strong message about trade rumors involving LeBron James, Anthony Davis
NBA

Lakers’ JJ Redick sends strong message about trade rumors involving LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Lakers star Anthony Davis expresses frustration over never winning the DPOY award
NBA

Lakers star Anthony Davis expresses frustration over never winning the DPOY award

Rising star Shedeur Sanders could shake up top-5 team’s plans in the 2025 NFL Draft
NFL

Rising star Shedeur Sanders could shake up top-5 team’s plans in the 2025 NFL Draft

Better Collective Logo