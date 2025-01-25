Where to watch Santos Laguna vs Club America live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Santos Laguna receive Club America in a Matchday 3 showdown of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Fans in the United States can stay tuned with complete broadcast information, kickoff times, and streaming options, making it easy to catch every moment of the encounter.

[Watch Santos Laguna vs Club America online for FREE in the US on Amazon Prime Video]

Club America have made a strong start to the tournament, earning 4 points from a possible 6, positioning themselves among the top contenders with a solid chance to claim the lead. Only Tigres UANL managed two wins in their opening matchdays.

In contrast, Santos Laguna have struggled, suffering two losses and remaining the only team without a point. This sets up an intriguing clash as Club America look to secure another three points to climb the standings, while Santos Laguna aim to escape the bottom and get their season on track.

When will the Santos Laguna vs Club America match be played?

Santos Laguna take on Club America in the Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Saturday, January 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:05 PM (ET).

Carlos Acevedo of Santos Laguna – Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Santos Laguna vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Club America in the USA

To watch this game between Santos Laguna and Club America for free, subscribe to Amazon Prime Video which offers a 30-day free trial.

From the Amazon Prime platform, you can subscribe to ViX (with a 7-day free trial) and there you will have free access to this Liga MX match.