Where to watch Santos vs Noroeste live in the USA: 2025 Campeonato Paulista

Santos will face off against Noroeste in the Matchday 11 of the 2025 Campeonato Paulista. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, here’s everything you need to know to catch the action in the United States and get set for kickoff.

[Watch Santos vs Noroeste in the US on Fanatiz]

Santos secured a crucial win on Matchday 10, a result that, combined with favorable outcomes from their group rivals, vaulted them to the top of the standings with just two games remaining in the regular phase.

Neymar‘s squad understands there’s no room for error. Their next opponent, Noroeste, may be out of contention for qualification, but they’ll undoubtedly aim to spoil Santos’ run and claim the prestige of toppling a Brazilian powerhouse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Santos vs Noroeste match be played?

Santos play against Noroeste in the Matchday 11 of the 2025 Campeonato Paulista this Wednesday, February 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 PM (ET).

see also Neymar and other stars strongly complain about use of synthetic turf in Brazil

Santos vs Noroeste: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:15 PM

CT: 4:15 PM

MT: 3:15 PM

PT: 2:15 PM

see also Neymar Jr. gets real about what he needs to reach full form with Santos

How to watch Santos vs Noroeste in the USA

This Campeonato Paulista clash between Santos and Noroeste will be available for viewers in the USA on Fanatiz USA.