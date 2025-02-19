Trending topics:
Campeonato Paulista

Where to watch Santos vs Noroeste live in the USA: 2025 Campeonato Paulista

Neymar’s Santos face Noroeste for the Matchday 11 of the 2025 Campeonato Paulista. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the game in the USA, including kickoff times and full broadcast details for TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Guilherme of Santos celebrates with teammate Neymar
© Miguel Schincariol/Getty ImagesGuilherme of Santos celebrates with teammate Neymar

Santos will face off against Noroeste in the Matchday 11 of the 2025 Campeonato Paulista. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, here’s everything you need to know to catch the action in the United States and get set for kickoff.

[Watch Santos vs Noroeste in the US on Fanatiz]

Santos secured a crucial win on Matchday 10, a result that, combined with favorable outcomes from their group rivals, vaulted them to the top of the standings with just two games remaining in the regular phase.

Neymar‘s squad understands there’s no room for error. Their next opponent, Noroeste, may be out of contention for qualification, but they’ll undoubtedly aim to spoil Santos’ run and claim the prestige of toppling a Brazilian powerhouse.

When will the Santos vs Noroeste match be played?

Santos play against Noroeste in the Matchday 11 of the 2025 Campeonato Paulista this Wednesday, February 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 PM (ET).

Santos vs Noroeste: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:15 PM

CT: 4:15 PM

MT: 3:15 PM

PT: 2:15 PM

How to watch Santos vs Noroeste in the USA

This Campeonato Paulista clash between Santos and Noroeste will be available for viewers in the USA on Fanatiz USA.

