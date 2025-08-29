Inter Miami star Luis Suarez delivers blunt statement amid Harry Kane comparisons

Facing initial skepticism upon joining Inter Miami, Luis Suarez has swiftly proven himself a formidable force in MLS. While age and injuries have slightly slowed him, his scoring prowess remains unmatched. His impact, however, is not limited to goals; his multifaceted skill set makes him indispensable for head coach Javier Mascherano. In a candid moment, the 38-year-old Uruguayan took a playful jab at Harry Kane, drawing comparisons with his storied career.

Luis Suarez recently joined DavooXeneize’s latest stream, where they discussed the world’s most outstanding forwards, even picking his top three best strikers in the world. Harry Kane emerged as a prime example of a complete striker, boasting 161 assists. Suarez praised Kane, stating, “He has a lot.” In response, Davo mentioned that he still holds an impressive 315 assists. With a chuckle, the Uruguayan striker replied, “Ah, he’s still far away.”

Although Luis Suarez peak performance arrived during his Liverpool and FC Barcelona stint, he keeps showcasing his impressive talent. At Inter Miami, he is currently the top assists with 10, while scoring six goals. Also, his capacity to create spaces and non-statistical work remains crucial and difficult to substitute, as he works as an engine for Lionel Messi, Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luis Suarez’s words resonate as a testament to his illustrious career. Over 20 years, the Uruguayan forward played 911 professional matches, amassing 576 goals and 315 assists. He ranks as the third highest scorer in both FC Barcelona’s history, with 195 goals, and the Uruguayan national team, with 69 goals. These feats place him among the soccer’s most dominant figures, sharing the spotlight with icons like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Luis Suarez scoring a goal in FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Advertisement

Luis Suarez opens up on his Inter Miami future after this MLS season

Luis Suarez remains a pivotal figure in Inter Miami’s lineup, with his contract set to expire in December 2025 alongside those of Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi, according to Transfermarkt. However, no advancements have been made in his contract renewal, raising questions about his future with the team in the upcoming season. Suarez, addressing these concerns, made his intentions unmistakably clear.

Advertisement

see also Inter Miami stars Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi launch new club together

“I’m happy, I’m content. I feel good physically, I feel like I’m helping the team, and if the club wants me, obviously we won’t have any problems,” Luis Suarez said, as reported by ESPN. His words suggest that the decision regarding his renewal may not hinge on financial incentives. As a veteran, he expresses a strong desire to continue playing alongside Lionel Messi, even hinting at the possibility of retiring with him.

Advertisement

Inter Miami have yet to form a concrete plan for life after Suarez’s eventual retirement. They signed promising talent Allen Obando, but his impact has been hindered by injuries, and since he is currently on loan, his long-term future with the team remains uncertain. Consequently, a potential Suarez’s retirement could leave the team with only Fabrice Picault, who, despite his versatility, is not a natural striker.