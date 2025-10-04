Where to watch Spain U20 vs Brazil U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Spain U20 and Brazil U20 will square off in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Spain U20 vs Brazil U20 online in the US on Fubo]

Group C’s headline clash promises fireworks as Brazil U20 and Spain U20, widely seen as the favorites to claim the top two spots, collide in a high-stakes finale where only one might advance. Brazil enters after a 2-1 defeat to Morocco and a 2-2 stalemate with Mexico.

Meanwhile, Spain’s campaign mirrors that trajectory in reverse, dropping their opener 2-0 to Morocco before drawing with Mexico. With a tie potentially knocking both sides out, a victory is essential, setting the stage for a tense, must-win showdown that could define the group.

When will the Spain U20 vs Brazil U20 match be played?

Spain U20 take on Brazil U20 on Saturday, October 4, for the Matchday 3 of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Fan waves a Spain flag – Julian Finney/Getty Images

Spain U20 vs Brazil U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Spain U20 vs Brazil U20 in the USA

This 2025 U20 World Cup match between Spain U20 and Brazil U20 will be available on Fubo, FOX Soccer Plus, Universo, and DirecTV Stream.