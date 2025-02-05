Cristiano Ronaldo announces major decision about his future, likely to disappoint Portuguese fans

No one can argue that Cristiano Ronaldo is the centerpiece of Portuguese soccer. Having begun his career in the country more than two decades ago, his time spent at clubs abroad never diminished his standing as a key figure for the Portuguese National Team. Yet, he has now revealed a significant decision regarding his future, one that will surely dishearten his country’s devoted fans.

During an interview with Canal 11, Ronaldo was asked, “Have you ever considered returning to Sporting Clube de Portugal?” His response was unequivocal: “No, never, because I don’t think it makes sense,” firmly extinguishing any hopes fans may have had of seeing him play again in Portugal’s top league.

“I’ve never thought about it, honestly,” Cristiano added, making it clear that such a possibility is not on his radar. “My time in Portugal was to start with. It’s not that I don’t like soccer in Portugal or that I don’t think it’s good enough, but I think everything has a time, a limit.”

Cristiano Ronaldo began his professional career with Sporting CP, making his debut as a teenager. At just 17 years old, Ronaldo played his first official match for Sporting against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League on August 14, 2002. Less than a month later, he made his debut in the Primeira Liga against Sporting Braga.

CR7’s time at Sporting was brief but impactful. Over the course of the 2002-03 season, he played 31 matches, scoring five goals and providing seven assists. His stellar performances, combined with his raw talent and potential, made him an attractive target for Europe’s elite clubs. It was Manchester United who ultimately secured his signature in the summer of 2003.

Cristiano Ronaldo at Sporting CP during the 2002-03 season.

Ronaldo’s continued affection for Sporting CP

Despite his firm stance on not returning to Portugal’s top flight, Cristiano Ronaldo has emphasized that his connection to Sporting CP remains strong. In a recent interview with La Sexta, he was asked whether he still watches soccer: “I watch, from time to time. I like it; it’s my passion. I don’t watch every day, but I do watch from time to time. For example, Sporting, which is my club.”

Ronaldo also expressed his awareness of Sporting’s current trajectory, offering insights into the team’s performance. “I’ve seen them do well, they’ve had a very similar season to last year,” he explained. “They had a bit of a downturn when Ruben (Amorim, former coach) left and Joao Pereira came in, but the structure is so solid that even this new coach (Rui Borges) has done a good job.”

Cristiano singled out two Sporting players for their outstanding performances. “The players have had an extraordinary season. (Francisco) Trincao and (Viktor) Gyokeres have been at a very high level, and I hope they continue like this and become champions,” he added.

Sporting CP’s strong position

Sporting is one of the country’s most successful clubs, ranking third in terms of league titles, behind only SL Benfica and FC Porto. After enduring a lengthy trophy drought, with their last league title coming in the 2001-02 season—the final year before Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut—the club went nearly two decades without claiming the championship.

However, the 2020-21 season saw Sporting break that negative streak, with Ruben Amorim leading the team to their first league title in almost two decades. The achievement was repeated in the 2023-24 season, further solidifying Amorim’s reputation, which eventually earned him a move to Manchester United.

Under the guidance of Rui Borges, who was hired this season, Sporting are currently leading the Primeira Liga and have qualified for the UEFA Champions League Playoffs, where they will face Borussia Dortmund. While Ronaldo’s decision to not return to the club in the twilight of his career may be disappointing to some, Sporting CP have plenty of reasons to be optimistic about their future.