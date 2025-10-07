Where to watch Ukraine U20 vs Spain U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Ukraine U20 will face off against Spain U20 in the 2025 U20 World Cup round of 16. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

The matchup features two sides that took very different paths through the group stage. Ukraine lived up to expectations as one of the favorites, proving even stronger than anticipated by collecting seven of a possible nine points.

Spain, projected to be a powerhouse early on, struggled to find its rhythm and finished third in its group. With the slate now wiped clean, both teams enter the knockout stage looking to make a statement and punch their ticket to the quarterfinals.

When will the Ukraine U20 vs Spain U20 match be played?

Ukraine U20 take on Spain U20 on Tuesday, October 7, for the 2025 U20 World Cup round of 16. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 PM (ET).

Fans with a Ukraine flag – Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images

Ukraine U20 vs Spain U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Ukraine U20 vs Spain U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Ukraine U20 and Spain U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: FS2, Universo, DirecTV Stream.