Why are Barcelona and Valencia playing at Estadi Johan Cruyff instead of Montjuic or Camp Nou today?

Barcelona kicked off the 2025-26 season on a high note with a victory over Levante. Yet, their recent draw against Rayo Vallecano has sparked concerns about their upcoming performance. Now, the Culers now gear up for their first LaLiga home match against Valencia. Uncharacteristically, this game will not take place at Montjuic or Camp Nou but will instead be held at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Although the Estadi Johan Cruyff holds only 6,000 people, Barcelona picked it as their venue because Spotify Camp Nou is still undergoing renovation and they did not receive permission to use it. Expecting partial approval for their Stadium, they neglected to prepare the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic. Consequently, a Post Malone concert was scheduled there, making the venue unsuitable the upcoming game against Valencia.

Due to the limited seating capacity at Johan Cruyff Stadium, 10,151 out of 16,151 Barcelona team associates will miss the game. To allocate tickets fairly, the club opted for a zone-based lottery system, dividing members by region. This decision sparked widespread controversy as disappointed fans criticized the front office for not taking proactive measures to avoid this unfortunate situation.

Barcelona are not the first LaLiga team to adopt same measure amid stadium renovations

Barcelona are the latest LaLiga team to resort to playing at their youth team’s stadium; however, they’re not alone in this strategy. Back in March 2020, Real Madrid made a similar move by hosting 32 official matches at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in Ciudad Deportiva de Valdebebas, which only holds just 5,797 spectators, falling short of the regulation-required 6,000 for Second Division games.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona presents teammate Lamine Yamal with the Player of the Month trophy

Despite facing heavy criticism from media outlets and fans, the Culers adhered to a standard practice under special circumstances. LaLiga granted special approval, committing to uphold certain standards to ensure top-notch performance.

When will Barcelona reportedly make their long-awaited return to the Spotify Camp Nou?

Following the announcement of the renovation works in 2023, President Joan Laporta initially pledged that the stadium would partially reopen by November 2024, highlighting the swift progress expected in the project. Unfortunately, the timeline has faced repeated setbacks, delaying the reopening. Nonetheless, Barcelona remains optimistic about securing permission for a partial reopening soon, allowing 27,000 spectators to attend games at Spotify Camp Nou.

As reported by ESPN, Barcelona have already struck a deal to host their upcoming matches at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium until February 2026. Vice President of the Institutional Area, Elena Fort, refrained from confirming a precise reopening date, but hinted at a potential return to Camp Nou sometime between February and June 2026. This timeline suggests a phased approach to making the stadium fully operational.