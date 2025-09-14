Why are Lewandowski and Raphinha not starting for Barcelona vs Valencia in LaLiga today, Sept. 14?

Despite their latest draw against Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona have reached to display solid performances in this 2025-26 LaLiga season. With Ferran Torres emerging a solid striker, the team has been able to remain undefeated. Nonetheless, head coach Hansi Flick has surprisingly decided to bench his offensive stars Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski in the upcoming game vs Valencia.

Valencia may not be the most solid team in LaLiga, but the arrival of Carlos Coberan as head coach has restored their enthusiasm after several seasons teetering on the brink of relegation to the second division. After winning their last game against Getafe, Los Che will be looking for their second consecutive victory with Arnaut Danjuma and Hugo Duro on offense, led by Mouctar Diakhaby, who has established himself as a key player for the team.

Barcelona come into the game under considerable pressure, because although they have remained undefeated, Real Madrid’s winning streak means that the last draw and today’s game take on a lot of importance in the race for the top spot. Despite this, Hansi Flick has decided to make some changes to his starting lineup, including several unusual players such as Eric Garcia, Marc Casado, Roony Bardghji, and Marcus Rashford, surprising fans.

Why isn’t Raphinha starting for Barcelona vs Valencia today?

Raphinha has become one of the best players in the world and one of Barcelona’s leaders, despite his uneven start with the team. However, Hansi Flick surprised everyone by leaving the Brazilian star on the bench without him suffering from an injury and despite the tough loss of Lamine Yamal on offense.

Brazilian star Raphinha scored another goal in the Champions League.

According to Rac1, the decision to leave Raphinha on the bench was due to his late arrival at training. While this decision is quite drastic, it is not the first time Hansi has applied this sanction, as Jules Kounde has been left out on several occasions for the same reason, making clear the enormous demands that the German brings with him.

Why isn’t Robert Lewandowski starting for Barcelona vs Valencia today?

Unlike Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski’s substitution is not related to disciplinary issues. Although the veteran striker logged over 60 minutes with Poland in the recent qualifying matches, head coach Hansi Flick has chosen Ferran Torres for the starting forward line due to tactical considerations.

At 37, the Polish striker remains a force, having netted 42 goals in 52 appearances last season, solidifying his status as one of Barcelona’s standout players. However, the team monitors his physical condition carefully, aware of the hamstring injury he’s recovering from. Overextending his minutes might risk a setback, but it’s still possible Lewandowski will see some action during the game.

Barcelona lineup vs Valencia

Considering the numerous absentees for Barcelona in today’s game, head coach Hansi Flick has been forced to make some notorious changes in the lineup, giving protagonism to unsual stars such as Eric Garcia, Roony Bardhji and Marcus Rashford.

