After a dynamic transfer window, Barcelona and Valencia are set to clash on Matchday 4 of the 2025-26 LaLiga season. The Culers enter the match undefeated, showcasing formidable strength, while Los Che have struggled with consistency, securing only one win in their last three games. Nonetheless, Hansi Flick’s squad faces an added challenge, playing without their rising star, Lamine Yamal.

Lamine Yamal will miss the upcoming match against Valencia due to pubic discomfort, stemming from his participation in the recent UEFA World Cup Qualifiers with Spain. According to Hansi Flick, Yamal played through the pain. Barcelona’s head coach criticized Spain’s head coach, Luis De La Fuente, for his inappropriate handling of playing time for the young star.

Despite lacking their superstar, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick will rely on Roony Bardhgji to take on the right wing, while newcomer Marcus Rashford will cover the left wing spot. Consequently, Lamine’s absence does little to alleviate the pressure on the Culers, who must secure a win to keep pace with Real Madrid’s relentless winning streak.

Valencia have had a few difficult seasons, even coming close to relegation to the second division. Despite this, the arrival of head coach Carlos Corberan has given the team new hope. Led by the offensive duo of Arnaut Danjuma and Hugo Duro, it will be looking for its second consecutive victory at the start of the league season to boost its confidence. Alongside them, Mouctar Diakhaby’s providential form as a central defender will be key to achieving this goal.

Barcelona players celebrating after Lamine Yamal scores a goal.

Barcelona lineup vs Valencia

Although Lamine Yamal’s absence is the most significant, Barcelona also has four other key players missing: Frenkie De Jong, Gavi, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, and Alejandro Balde. As a result, head coach Hansi Flick will be forced to make certain changes, such as the inclusion of Marcus Rashford and Marc Casado. Despite this, the team will maintain a quite similar strategy to that of previous games.

With this in mind, Barcelona will lineup as follows: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin; Marc Casado, Pedri, Fermin; Roony Bardhgji, Ferran Torres, Marcus Rashford.

Valencia lineup vs Barcelona

Valencia, in contrast to Barcelona, head into this pivotal LaLiga Matchday 4 with a full roster, highlighted by the return of captain Jose Gaya. Head coach Carlos Corberan is ready to shake things up by reverting to their successful 3-4-3 formation, which proved highly effective last season with Danjuma and Hugo Duro leading the offense.

Considering this, Valencia will play as follows: Julen Agirrezabala; Cesar Tarrega, Mouctar Diakhaby, Copete; Dimitri Foulquier, Javi Guerra, Baptiste Santamaria, Jose Gaya; Diego Lopez, Hugo Duro, Arnaut Danjuma.

