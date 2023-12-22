Boubacar Kamara played for Aston Villa in their most recent win against Brentford, contributing to their nine-game unbeaten streak. But unfortunately Kamara will not be available for this Premier League Matchweek 18 home game on December 22. His absence could indeed present some challenges for Villa.

Kamara, a key player for Villa with 16 starts and over 1,300 minutes played this season, usually operates as a defensive midfielder or center-back. This is his second season with Villa, having joined this from Marseille.

Unai Emery has faced other injury and suspension issues lately. Lucas Digne and Douglas Luiz missed last week’s game due to one-game suspensions for yellow card accumulation.

The reason for Kamara’s absence

Boubacar Kamara received a red card during Villa’s 2-1 tight win against Brentford in Matchweek 17, resulting in a three-game suspension. He will be unavailable until Matchweek 21. He was one of five Villa players booked during that game.

Without Kamara, Emery’s options in midfield are limited, but he could look to players like Leander Dendoncker or Youri Tielemans. However, Villa’s strong current position third in the Premier League with 38 points provides some cushion for his absence.

Following their clash with Sheffield United, Villa face a tough away test against Manchester United, which could prove pivotal in their season’s trajectory. Maintaining their current streak give them significant momentum heading into this crucial encounter.

So far Aston Villa’s winning streak which began on November 9 with a Europa Conference League victory against AZ Alkmaar is comprised of seven wins and two draw.