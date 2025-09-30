Why is Cole Palmer not playing today for Chelsea vs Benfica in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League?

Chelsea are set to host Benfica at Stamford Bridge in the second group-stage match of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. However, the Blues will be without star forward Cole Palmer, a major absence for Enzo Maresca’s side.

Cole Palmer is unavailable for today’s game against Benfica due to a groin injury he suffered in the Premier League clash against Manchester United, where he was forced off after just 21 minutes.

Maresca confirmed the setback during his press conference ahead of the league match against Brighton, noting that Palmer is expected to return after the upcoming international break (October 6–14).

“We’ve decided to protect Cole a little bit, in terms of not letting his injury get worse. We decided to rest him for two to three weeks until the international break to see if with that rest he can recover 100% and be fit after. I don’t think he needs surgery, but it is just to manage the pain in his groin. We have decided to be a little bit conservative with him,” the manager explained.

Palmer points out injury to Maresca after being substituted against Man United. (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Palmer will also miss the Premier League showdown against Liverpool and is expected back on October 18 against Nottingham Forest. Estevao filled in for him against Brighton, while Facundo Buonanotte and Alejandro Garnacho are also candidates to step in against Benfica.

A crucial clash for both sides

Both Chelsea and Benfica enter this match in need of three points after opening defeats in the group stage. The Blues fell 3-1 away to Bayern Munich despite a goal from Palmer, who will be unavailable this time.

Benfica, meanwhile, suffered a shocking collapse at home against Qarabag FK, squandering a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2. That setback led to the departure of coach Bruno Lage, with Jose Mourinho now stepping in to take charge of the Portuguese side moving forward.