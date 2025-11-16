Why is Nuno Mendes not playing today for Portugal vs Armenia in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Following a missed opportunity to secure a spot in next year’s World Cup against Ireland, Portugal now face a crucial final chance to qualify directly when they take on Armenia. A significant absence in the squad for this decisive fixture in the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers is that of Nuno Mendes.

Nuno Mendes will not feature for Portugal vs Armenia due to a knee injury. The setback occurred following a clash between Bayern Munich and PSG, after which Mendes was evaluated by the medical team. Consequently, he was not selected by head coach Roberto Martinez for the concluding phase of the World Cup Qualifiers.

With a chance to qualify on the line today, the fan base is anticipating a stellar performance from the team. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from today’s matchup, Bruno Fernandes’ return to the squad is a significant boost, and the team will need to aggressively pursue a victory.

Armenia, having won just one matchup during the competition, have already been eliminated. Portugal, on the other hand, find themselves in urgent need of a victory in this pivotal game. Hungary and even Ireland stand as potential threats to Portugal’s World Cup spot if one team secures a win in their matchup today.

Portugal’s starting lineup

Head coach Roberto Martinez understands the stakes for both his tenure with Portugal and the team’s esteemed reputation. A loss could spell disaster, potentially concluding a project that has brought home the UEFA Nations League title and showcased a wealth of emerging talent for the future.

Therefore, despite several key absences, he is deploying all available resources in the roster to ensure a victory and secure a spot in the group stage of the World Cup next year in North America.

Here is Portugal‘s confirmed lineup for today’s crucial encounter:

Goalkeeper: Diogo Costa

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Renato Veiga, Ruben Dias, Nelson Semedo

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Joao Neves

Forwards: Bernardo Silva, Goncalo Ramos, Rafael Leao

Follow Armenia vs Portugal in our liveblog!