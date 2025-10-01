Why is Ousmane Dembele not playing today for PSG vs Barcelona in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League?

PSG take on Barcelona at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Matchday 2 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, but the visitors will be without one of their biggest stars, newly crowned Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele picked up an injury on Friday, September 5, while representing France in a UEFA qualifier against Ukraine. The forward began the match on the bench due to lingering physical issues at the time.

After entering as a substitute in the second half, he was forced to exit with renewed discomfort. PSG later announced that he had suffered a strain in his right hamstring and is projected to be out of action for roughly six weeks.

The incident sparked frustration within PSG, who criticized the French national team’s medical management. Club officials demanded a more transparent and collaborative protocol between national teams and clubs, claiming that medical information and injury risks had been overlooked.

Ousmane Dembele gets injured during the UEFA qualifier against Ukraine. (Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images)

Desire Doue suffers similar fate

PSG’s situation with Dembele was similar to what happened with another star forward, Desire Doue. The young attacker also picked up an injury during the international break, sparking frustration from the Parisian club toward the French national team.

After the match, medical tests showed that Doue had suffered a strain in his right calf, an injury expected to sideline him for about four weeks. As a result, PSG will be without both of their star forwards for a stretch, making things even more challenging for Luis Enrique.

Injury concerns extend beyond the attack

Dembele and Doue are not the only absences against Barcelona. PSG will also be without captain Marquinhos and winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who completes the usual attacking trio. The string of injuries presents a major challenge for Luis Enrique as his squad looks to compete against one of Europe’s strongest sides.